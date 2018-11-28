Coach Doug Pederson said the Eagles have been making an effort to keep Jeffery involved, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Averaging just 5.4 targets the past four games, Jeffery was already trending in the wrong direction before Golden Tate became a big part of the Philadelphia passing attack. The stretch of disappointing production corresponds with a downturn in Carson Wentz's volume, though lead target Zach Ertz has managed to stay afloat (and then some). Given his unremarkable averages of 11.5 yards per catch and 7.7 per target, Jeffery hasn't exactly made the best case to retain the workload he saw in his first four games of the season (39 targets). It's reasonable to expect some form of rebound in the coming weeks, but the underlying concerns remain quite real. Jeffery does get a favorable Week 13 matchup with a slumping Washington defense that's yielded 9.5 yards per target to wide receivers.