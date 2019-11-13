Jeffery (ankle) is still dealing with soreness after a Week 10 bye, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Speaking to the media Wednesday morning, coach Doug Pederson said Jeffery is "day to day" ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger. Pederson didn't comment on an expected level of practice participation, but it's probably safe to assume the wide receiver will either be absent or limited during Wednesday's session. Jeffery hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter of a 22-14 win over the Bears in Week 9, adding injury to insult after he'd dropped three passes earlier in the game. Given their poor depth at wide receiver, the Eagles are ill-equipped to deal with a Week 11 absence for Jeffery, even after they signed Jordan Matthews.