Jeffery (shoulder) is still dealing with an illness, but head coach Doug Pederson indicated he still has a chance to make his season debut Sunday against the Titans, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia.

Jeffery sat out Thursday's practice and will do the same Friday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, but Pederson did not rule him out for Week 4 prior to Friday's session, so he still has a chance to play in Week 4. The Eagles will reveal Jeffery's official status for Sunday's contest after Friday's practice comes to a close.