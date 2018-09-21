Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Jeffery (shoulder) still has not been cleared for contact, according to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, indicating he will not play in Week 3.

Jeffery has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but until he is cleared to play by the team's medical staff, he will remain sidelined with his shoulder injury. Whenever Jeffery is ultimately given the green light medically, his season debut will likely follow shortly thereafter.