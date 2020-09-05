The Eagles are still attempting to manufacture trade interest for Jeffery (foot), Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jeffery's $9.9 million base contract and uncertain health are both significant impediments in garnering a trade, as McLane notes, and his age represents another hurdle. The 30-year-old currently remains on the PUP list and isn't guaranteed to start the season on the active roster, though he has been ramping up his rehab activity. Even with Jalen Reagor (shoulder) week-to-week in his recovery and in danger of missing much of September, Jeffery still doesn't appear to have become very involved in Philadelphia's plans on offense.