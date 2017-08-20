Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Still picking up offense

Eagles receivers coach Mike Groh believes Jeffery is behind when it comes to learning the team's offense, ESPN.com's Tim McMaus reports. "I think he's behind," said Groh. "Anytime you miss the amount of time that he did, he's a little bit behind. Fortunately we have time for him to catch up. I thought they got off to a great start the other night."

Jeffery caught two of five targets for 23 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Buffalo, with at least one of the incompletions occurring when he ran an incorrect route. The Eagles will give their prized acquisition every chance to work through any issues, as evidenced by the fact he accounted for more than half of Carson Wentz's nine pass attempts Thursday. While he may have fallen a bit behind when he missed a week of practice with a shoulder injury earlier in training camp, Jeffery should have plenty of time to get on the same page with Wentz before Week 1. Jeffery didn't seem to have too much trouble with the mental aspect of football in Chicago, where injuries were the far greater concern.