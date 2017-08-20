Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Still picking up offense
Eagles receivers coach Mike Groh believes Jeffery is behind when it comes to learning the team's offense, ESPN.com's Tim McMaus reports. "I think he's behind," said Groh. "Anytime you miss the amount of time that he did, he's a little bit behind. Fortunately we have time for him to catch up. I thought they got off to a great start the other night."
Jeffery caught two of five targets for 23 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Buffalo, with at least one of the incompletions occurring when he ran an incorrect route. The Eagles will give their prized acquisition every chance to work through any issues, as evidenced by the fact he accounted for more than half of Carson Wentz's nine pass attempts Thursday. While he may have fallen a bit behind when he missed a week of practice with a shoulder injury earlier in training camp, Jeffery should have plenty of time to get on the same page with Wentz before Week 1. Jeffery didn't seem to have too much trouble with the mental aspect of football in Chicago, where injuries were the far greater concern.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...