Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Strikes twice
Jeffery snagged six of 11 targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 51-23 win over Denver.
Jeffery was supposed to have a tough time with Denver's vaunted secondary, but Carson Wentz put it up high where only Jeffery could get it on several conversions all while the free-agent pickup nabbed multiple scoring passes for the first time since Thanksgiving 2014. Jeffery's first touchdown was a thing of beauty, helping Carson Wentz sell the run action before popping behind his man down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown. With one of the NFL's hottest passers throwing him the ball, we're finally seeing what Jeffery has after several rough seasons in Chicago.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Hauls in 53-yard score Sunday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Two receptions in Monday's win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Earns 56 offensive snaps•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Paces Eagles in receiving yards Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited to 31 yards in blowout•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Quiet after touchdown•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...