Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Strikes twice

Jeffery snagged six of 11 targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 51-23 win over Denver.

Jeffery was supposed to have a tough time with Denver's vaunted secondary, but Carson Wentz put it up high where only Jeffery could get it on several conversions all while the free-agent pickup nabbed multiple scoring passes for the first time since Thanksgiving 2014. Jeffery's first touchdown was a thing of beauty, helping Carson Wentz sell the run action before popping behind his man down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown. With one of the NFL's hottest passers throwing him the ball, we're finally seeing what Jeffery has after several rough seasons in Chicago.