Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Struggles to produce versus Redskins
Jeffery caught three of seven targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Redskins.
Jeffery's rapport with Carson Wentz appears to be a work in progress, although he nearly brought in an impressive jump ball on a deep pass that would have improved the optics of his stat line. He also drew attention from the opposing defense, including quite a bit from Josh Norman, which likely played a part. Jeffery should continue to see plenty of targets this season and will look to improve his output next week against the Chiefs.
