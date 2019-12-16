Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Surgery completed
Jeffery underwent surgery Sunday to address the Lisfranc injury to his right foot, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Jeffery's procedure was performed by renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who is optimistic the receiver will be ready to return to action in advance of the 2020 season. The wideout is still expected to require nearly nine months in total of rehab and recovery, so his availability for Week 1 could come down to the wire. Jeffery, who will turn 30 in February, is on the books for two more seasons and carries cap hits of $15.4 million and $18.5 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
