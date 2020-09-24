Jeffery (foot) returned to practice Thursday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Making his long-awaited presence felt on the field, Jeffery went through individual drills during the portion of Thursday's session open to the media. It marks his first activity since sustaining a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot last Dec. 9, which resulted in surgery and a lengthy rehab process. Jeffery may need to find his bearings before the Eagles allow him to return to action, but getting some action now, no matter how much, opens the door for his first game action of the 2020 season. Thursday's injury report will reveal how much work Jeffery was able to handle.
