Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Takes part in Friday's practice
Jeffery (ankle) is practicing Friday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Jeffery has participated in each of the Eagles' three practice sessions this week, so he will have a chance to return to action Sunday against the Seahawks after missing last week's matchup with the Patriots. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Eagles release their final injury report.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited again Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Ready for individual work•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Won't play against Pats•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not practicing Friday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...