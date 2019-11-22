Play

Jeffery (ankle) is practicing Friday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jeffery has participated in each of the Eagles' three practice sessions this week, so he will have a chance to return to action Sunday against the Seahawks after missing last week's matchup with the Patriots. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Eagles release their final injury report.

