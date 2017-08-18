Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Targeted five times

Jeffery caught two of five targets for 23 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Bills.

Jeffery drew the target on five of Carson Wentz's nine pass attempts, including a third-and-goal from the Buffalo five-yard line. The first two targets were thrown into coverage and well over Jeffery's head, but the duo finally connected for gains of nine and 13 on Philadelphia's fourth drive. Jeffery and Torrey Smith were the starters, with Nelson Agholor coming on the field for three-wide sets. Jeffery and TE Zach Ertz figure to be Wentz's favorite options.