Jeffery could not come down with his lone target in Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay.
Jeffery drew the start but didn't see a pass thrown his way until the fourth quarter with Jalen Hurts under center. The nine-year vet did see another target but was flagged for pass interference on the play. He has just two catches on eight targets this season.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Collects first receptions of 2020•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Plays just five snaps in loss•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Playing time will ramp up•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Catchless in return•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: May be eased in Sunday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Progresses to full practice•