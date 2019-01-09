Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Tending to rib injury
Jeffery was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a rib injury.
Jeffery handled 66 of 68 offensive snaps -- the most for any Eagles skill-position player not named Nick Foles -- during Sunday's 16-15 wild-card win at Chicago. It comes as no surprise that Jeffery led his teammates in all receiving categories (six catches for 82 yards on nine targets) but Dallas Goedert and Golden Tate reeled in Foles' two touchdown passes. Jeffery is tending to a rib injury, but his ability to participate in Wednesday's walk-through suggests he'll be fine for this weekend's divisional-round game in New Orleans.
