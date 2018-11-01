Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: To see more open looks
Jeffery should see less attention from defenses now that they will also have to account for Golden Tate, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports.
While Jeffery may lose a target or two to the talented Tate, the added firepower gives defenses something else to think about and should help open up the Eagles offense as a whole. And while it often takes a receiver a while to learn his new team's playbook and contribute his customary volume, the club has the added advantage of making this acquisition prior to its bye week. The 28-year-old has 29 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns in just five games this season.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Kept in check in win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone in loss to Panthers•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Multi-touchdown tally in Week 6 win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited to 39 yards versus Vikings•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Puts in full practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...