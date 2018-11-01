Jeffery should see less attention from defenses now that they will also have to account for Golden Tate, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports.

While Jeffery may lose a target or two to the talented Tate, the added firepower gives defenses something else to think about and should help open up the Eagles offense as a whole. And while it often takes a receiver a while to learn his new team's playbook and contribute his customary volume, the club has the added advantage of making this acquisition prior to its bye week. The 28-year-old has 29 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns in just five games this season.