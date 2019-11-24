Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Trending toward inactive status
The Eagles may be without Jeffery (ankle) on Sunday against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter was a bit more optimistic with a previous report, stating Jeffery was "expected to play," but further evaluation of his ankle injury seems to have scaled back expectations for the wide receiver. With DeSean Jackson (abdomen) on IR and Nelson Agholor (knee) also not slated to suit up, the Eagles may have just Jordan Matthews, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and Greg Ward available to man WR. Such a reality could leave tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert as Carson Wentz's most-targeted options among the skill positions.
