Jeffery (ankle) is expected to practice fully Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

If that's the case and he emerges from the session without any setbacks, the wideout would be on track to return to action Sunday against the Dolphins. Jeffery, who has missed two straight games since hurting his ankle in Week 9 action, has recorded 34 catches (on 55 targets) for 353 yards and three TDs in the eight contests he's suited up for this season.

