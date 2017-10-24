Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Two receptions in Monday's win

Jeffery caught two of six targets for 37 yards in Monday night's 34-24 win over the Redskins.

Jeffery only made a couple of catches, and although one was a 24-yard gain, he's now failed to reach the 40-yard plateau in three of the last four games. While tight end Zach Ertz has emerged as a favorite of quarterback Carson Wentz, Jeffery still managed to lead the Eagles in targets Monday, providing hope for a resurgence in Week 8 against the winless 49ers.