Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Uncertain for Sunday
Jeffery (ankle) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle.
Jeffery's ability to log limited practice sessions throughout the week suggests he at least has a decent shot to play, though it may come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle) also is questionable, potentially leaving extra snaps for some combination of Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are the safest bets to draw targets, with Jeffery joining that group if he ends up active.
