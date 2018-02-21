Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Uncertain to be ready for regular season
Jeffery (shoulder), who underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday, sustained a full tear of his rotator cuff and isn't certain to be ready for the regular season, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Anderson notes that the expectation is for Jeffery to be ready for Week 1 but, now that the full extent of his injury is known, there appears to be concern he might not be. Furthermore, he's now said to be "very likely" to miss the preseason.
