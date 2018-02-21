Jeffery underwent successful surgery Wednesday to address a torn rotator cuff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeffery suffered the shoulder injury during training camp, but proceeded to play through the issue for all 16 of the Eagles' regular-season contests, as well as the team's three postseason bouts. Though less than 100 percent healthy, Jeffery's productivity didn't seem to be impacted by the injury, as he quickly established a strong rapport with starting quarterback Carson Wentz (knee) in the regular season and seemed to get comfortable with replacement signal caller Nick Foles during the playoffs, ultimately finishing the campaign with a 73-yard, one-touchdown effort in the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory over New England. Jeffery may be held out of the Eagles' offseason workouts while recovering from surgery, but the team doesn't seem to harbor any concerns about his health heading into 2018, as Philadelphia inked the wideout to a four-year, $52 million contract extension in December.