Jeffery (foot) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Coach Doug Pederson noted Wednesday that the Eagles' quick turnaround for their Week 7 game made it difficult for Jeffery to gear up for his season debut. The wideout will thus look to potentially join the mix Week 8, when the Eagles face the Cowboys on Nov. 1. Jeffery's official status for Thursday's contest will arrive later Wednesday, when the Eagles release their final Week 7 injury report.