Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Unlikely to play Sunday
Jeffery (calf) is unlikely to play Sunday against Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jeffery did not practice this week, so this isn't a surprise. He's officially listed as questionable on the injury report. Still, the Eagles are holding out some hope that he might be be able to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow wideout DeSean Jackson (abdomen) has already been ruled out, so the team's depth at the position could be taxed Week 3. Next up for the team's wide receiver targets -- with Jackson unavailable and Jeffery shaping up as a game-day call -- are Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Patriots back in play
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 TE Preview: Who to stream?
Heath Cummings says there are almost too many Week 3 streaming options at tight end.
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...