Jeffery (calf) is unlikely to play Sunday against Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jeffery did not practice this week, so this isn't a surprise. He's officially listed as questionable on the injury report. Still, the Eagles are holding out some hope that he might be be able to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow wideout DeSean Jackson (abdomen) has already been ruled out, so the team's depth at the position could be taxed Week 3. Next up for the team's wide receiver targets -- with Jackson unavailable and Jeffery shaping up as a game-day call -- are Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

