Jeffery (foot) isn't likely to play Thursday against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Doug Pederson noted Wednesday that the team's short week made it hard to get Jeffery ready for a return to action. The wideout will thus look to potentially rejoin the mix in Week 8, when the Eagles face the Cowboys on Nov. 1. Jeffery's official status for Thursday's contest is slated to arrive later Wednesday, upon the release of Philadelphia's final Week 7 injury report.