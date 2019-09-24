Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Upgrades to full practice
Jeffery (calf) was a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Jeffery was unwilling to commit to playing Thursday in Green Bay, but the Eagles' decision to list him as a full participant implies that the team expects to have him available in Week 4. Even if Jeffery's calf is still bothering him a bit by the time Thursday arrives, his presence on the field would provide some much-needed aid to the Eagles' banged-up pass-catching corps.
