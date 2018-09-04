In advance of Thursday's season opener against the Falcons, coach Doug Pederson refers to Jeffery (shoulder) as "week-to-week," Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles simply rule Jeffery out for Week 1 or give him a "doubtful" injury tag. Either way, we'll operate under the assumption that he'll miss Thursday's contest, at a minimum. In his expected absence, look for QB Nick Foles to rely more heavily on tight end Zach Ertz, as well as wideouts Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace, in the team's passing game.