Jeffery (shoulder/illness), who is listed as a questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, will be a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles were apparently satisfied with how Jeffery's surgically repaired shoulder held up when he resumed taking contact at Wednesday's practice, but it appears the momentum the wideout had built for earning his first active status of the season has been stunted by the illness, which first surfaced Thursday. Philadelphia withheld Jeffery from Friday's session to aid his recovery from the ailment, which appears to be the chief concern for the 28-year-old as Sunday's 1 p.m. EDT kickoff approaches. The Eagles will likely see how Jeffery feels while going through a pregame workout before ruling him in or out. Even if he suits up, Jeffery could see his snaps restricted to some extent, which would render him a dicey fantasy play.