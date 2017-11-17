Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Will be questionable, but expected to play
Jeffery (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but head coach Doug Pederson expects him to take the field, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jeffery was limited at Thursday's practice with what Pederson referred to Friday as "a minor ankle issue that has been lingering for a while," but it appears the setback will not prevent him from taking the field in Week 11. Assuming Jeffery will be listed as questionable for Sunday's contest as expected, a final call on his availability may not come until the Eagles' inactives are released about an hour and a half prior to their 8:30 ET start time.
