Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Will 'most definitely' play Sunday

Jeffery (ankle) said he would "most definitely" play Sunday against the Cowboys, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jeffery was a surprising addition to the Eagles' injury report Thursday after the ankle injury rendered him a limited participant in practice, but based on the wideout's comments, it's not anything that he considers serious. His full participation in the Eagles' final practice of the week would offer fantasy owners further validation that Jeffery will suit up Sunday, so his activity during Friday's session bears watching. Jeffery saw 11 targets -- his second-highest total of the season -- in the Eagles' last game against the Broncos in Week 9, hauling in six passes for 84 yards and two scores.