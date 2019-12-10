Jeffery (foot) will receive an MRI on Tuesday morning after injuring his foot during Monday's game against the Giants. The receiver also noted that he felt a pop when the injury occurred, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The MRI should clear up the details regarding Jeffery's injury, but it looked significant in any case. The Eagles may need to enlist some help at receiver if Jeffery is out for the rest of the season, as they finished Monday's contest with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward as their only healthy wideouts.