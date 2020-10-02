Jeffery (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at San Francisco.
Jeffery has logged limited sessions in four of the last five practices, but the activity hasn't been enough to clear him for his season debut. The Eagles receiving corps also will be without DeSean Jackson (hamstring), and second-year pro J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is doubtful, leaving the team with two healthy wide receivers (Greg Ward and John Hightower) on the active roster. Expect the team to call up a few of Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green for Week 4.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: DNP on Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not present Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Fits in another limited practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Ready to increase activity•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Out again Week 3•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Officially limited in practice•