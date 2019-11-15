Jeffery (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Jeffery injured his ankle in a Week 9 win over the Bears and wasn't able to practice after a Week 10 bye. With DeSean Jackson (abdomen) already out for the season, Philadelphia is left with Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at wide receiver against a dominant New England secondary. There's also some doubt about the running game with Jordan Howard (shoulder) listed as questionable, but the Eagles at least have a formidable due at tight end in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.