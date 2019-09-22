Jeffery (calf) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Lions.

Despite being held out of practice all week, Jeffery was handed a questionable tag for this contest. In the end, though, his DNP was forecast by Adam Schefter, who reported Sunday morning that Jeffery was "unlikely to play." With Jeffery and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) sidelined, the Eagles will rely on Nelson Agholor to lead the wideout group ahead of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and Greg Ward.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories