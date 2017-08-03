Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Working with trainers Thursday

Jeffery (shoulder) isn't practicing Thursday, but he is working with the training staff off to the side, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Considered day-to-day with a strained shoulder, Jeffery apparently is making some progress as he looks to get back on the practice field before the Eagles' first exhibition contest. His role as the No. 1 wideout isn't in question, but the Eagles probably want him to get some work during the preseason to help build chemistry with Carson Wentz.