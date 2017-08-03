Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Working with trainers Thursday

Jeffery (shoulder) isn't practicing Thursday, but he is working with the training staff off to the side, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Considered day-to-day with a strained shoulder, Jeffery apparently is making some progress as he looks to get back on the practice field before the Eagles' first exhibition contest. His role as the No. 1 wideout isn't in question, but the Eagles probably want him to get some work during the preseason to help build chemistry with Carson Wentz.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories