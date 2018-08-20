Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Works on side
Jeffery (shoulder) worked on a side field with a helmet on during Monday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The occasion marks Jeffery's first appearance on the field in any capacity since undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder on Feb. 21. It's also serendipitous that he's present almost exactly six months removed from the procedure, which was the timetable given for his recovery. He remains on the PUP list, though, so he merely appears to be ramping up his conditioning with an eye on the regular season. In the end, it remains to be seen if he'll be healthy by Week 1.
