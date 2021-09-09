site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Andre Dillard: Cleared for Week 1
Dillard (knee) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Dillard suffered a knee sprain Aug. 11 but is now good to go for the start of the regular season. He should be a depth option at offensive tackle for Philadelphia.
