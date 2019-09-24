Dillard (knee) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Dillard left Sunday's game against the Lions with a knee injury after veteran Jason Peters (illness) needed to briefly leave the field. Considering Dillard was estimated to be a full practice participant while Peters isn't even listed on the injury report, it seems both tackles should be good to go for Thursday's clash with the Packers.

