Dillard suffered a torn biceps at Thursday's practice and will undergo season-ending surgery, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Eagles selected Dillard in the first round of the 2019 draft, ostensibly as the team's left tackle of the future. He was poised to get that chance this season with long-time LT Jason Peters swapping to right guard, but the nature of Dillard's injury will delay the move. In the wake of the news, Peters will move back to left tackle while Matt Pryor likely takes over at right guard.