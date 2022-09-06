The Eagles placed Dillard (forearm) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Dillard underwent surgery to repair his broken forearm Tuesday and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. With the move, the 2019 first-round pick will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, but he's expected to remain out until sometime around the Eagles' Week 7 bye. Dillard operated as Philadelphia's top swing tackle last year, so in his absence, Jack Driscoll may have to step into a bigger reserve role.