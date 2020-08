Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Saturday that Dillard (biceps) will be placed on IR, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 first-rounder is expected to miss the entire season after tearing his biceps in Thursday's practice. With Dillard done for the year, there will be a competition between Jason Peters, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor and Jack Driscoll for the starting left tackle spot.