The Eagles are not expected to exercise Dillard's fifth-year option for 2023, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dillard struggled during his rookie campaign and was sidelined for the 2020 season due to a torn biceps before losing the starting left tackle job to Jordan Mailata last year. Dillard did start five games in 2021 and faired admirably, but there just isn't a good fit for the 2019 first-round pick in Philadelphia with Mailata on the left side and All-Pro Lane Johnson at right tackle. According to OverTheCap, the projected cost for exercising Dillard's fifth-year option is $12.6 million.