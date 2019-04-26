Eagles' Andre Dillard: Scooped by Philly
The Eagles selected Dillard in the first round of the NFL Draft, 22nd overall.
Philadelphia traded up three spots to get its guy in Dillard, who looks to be the heir apparent for Jason Peters at left tackle. Dillard is considered the most polished tackle product in this class in terms of pass protection. Per Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, Dillard had far and away the most "true pass sets" of any tackle prospect -- thanks in part to the Washington State offense -- and he turned out a high grade in those situations. Bottom line: he is both experienced and adept in pass protection and will be a major help on the line in keeping Carson Wentz upright.
