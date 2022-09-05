Dillard will undergo surgery to repair his broken forearm Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dillard suffered a non-displaced fracture in his forearm during a practice last week and is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks following surgery. The 2019 first-round pick was expected to operate as the team's top swing tackle this year, so his extended absence will be a big blow to Philadelphia's offensive line depth. However, he should be able to return sometime around the Eagles' Week 7 bye.