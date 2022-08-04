Dillard suffered a concussion in practice Tuesday, Bo Wulf of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Dillard could have filled in for Jordan Mailata after the starting left tackle suffered a concussion of his own, but the two lineman now appear set to miss a similar amount of time. Le'Raven Clark will handle the practice reps at the position for now, but Dillard and Mailata have plenty of time to get healthy before the regular season begins.
More News
-
Eagles' Andre Dillard: Rookie option likely to be declined•
-
Eagles' Andre Dillard: Clears COVID protocols•
-
Eagles' Andre Dillard: Moves to COVID list•
-
Eagles' Andre Dillard: Cleared for Week 1•
-
Eagles' Andre Dillard: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Eagles' Andre Dillard: Expected to return next week•