Adams signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Adams spent his 2020 campaign with Tampa Bay, during which he suited up for all 16 games and played primarily on special teams. Prior to 2020, the 27-year-old served as a rotational safety in 2019 and recorded 46 tackles (41 solo), one interception and three pass breakups.
