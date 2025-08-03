Mukuba (shoulder) was cleared to return to practice Sunday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Mukuba did not participate in practices this past week while nursing a shoulder injury, but he recovered enough to be given the green light to return for Sunday's session. The rookie second-round pick is competing for a starting spot at safety alongside Reed Blankenship, so Mukuba's return to the field is critical for his chances against the likes of Tristin McCollum and Sydney Brown.