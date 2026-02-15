Mukuba (ankle) played in 11 regular-season games (10 starts) during the 2025 campaign, posting 46 tackles (including 0.5 sacks) and three defensed passes (including two interceptions).

Mukuba was selected in the second round of last April's NFL Draft and took on a big role right away as a rookie. He notched his first pickoff in his second game and logged a defensive snap share of at least 80 percent in 10 of the 11 contests in which he appeared. However, Mukuba fractured his right ankle in late November and subsequently underwent surgery, marking an end to his season. Mukuba should be ready for the beginning of the 2026 campaign and figures to reclaim his starting role in Philadelphia's secondary.