Mukuba recorded two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.

It was the rookie safety's least productive game from a tackle standpoint, though he still played on 87 percent of the defensive snaps. Mukuba has been on the field for at least 74 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps in every game this season. He has 37 tackles (21 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and three pass breakups, including two interceptions, on the year.