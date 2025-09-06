Mukuba logged four tackles (three solo) during Thursday's 24-20 win over the Cowboys.

Mukuba overcame a lingering hamstring issue to make his NFL regular-season debut Thursday. The rookie second-rounder got the start at safety alongside Reed Blankenship, and Mukuba finished tied for fifth-most tackles on the team while playing 51 of 61 defensive snaps (83.6 percent). Mukuba and the Eagles' defense will be tested in their Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 14 in a Super Bowl LIX rematch.