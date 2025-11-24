Mukuba is set to undergo surgery after fracturing his ankle in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's currently unclear whether Mukuba could return later this season, but per Rapoport, a decision is expected to be made during surgery. The rookie safety from Texas was having an impressive first year in the NFL, recording 46 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and three passes defensed, with two interceptions, over 11 games. While he remains sidelined for the foreseeable future, Sydney Brown is likely to operate as Philadelphia's top free safety.